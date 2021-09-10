George Orwell's first published novel translated into Estonian

George Orwell (1903-1947). Source: Wikimedia Commons/BNUJ
George Orwell's 'Burmese Days' has been translated into Estonian, and released on sale by Postimees' publishing house, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

Translated into Estonian from the original English by Maarja Maasikas, "Burmese Days" (Estonian: "Birma päevad") was Orwell's debut published work of fiction, and came out in 1934.

Due to concerns about libel, both of people and places, at a time when Burma was under British rule, the novel was initially published in the U.S.

Orwell's most famous works of fiction, "1984" and "Animal Farm" were translated into Estonian almost as soon as they could be published in-country, and following the dawn of the era of Glasnost' and Perestroika in the late 1980s.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

