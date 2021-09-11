Gallery: Estonians dominate Tallinn Half-Marathon top finishers' list

Tallinn Half Marathon, Saturday September 11 20201
Estonian women runners took the top three places in Saturday's Tallinn Half-Marathon, while Tiidrek Nurme won the men's event as well. This year's event is a scaled-down version of previous years' races, as a result of coronvirus considerations.

Helene Peik (1:24.11), Kelly Nevolihhin (1:25.09) and Helen Bell (1:26.20) took the top three places Saturday morning.

Tiidrek Nurme, 27th in the Tokyo Olympics Marathon last month, won the men's event with a time of 1:05.39, ahead of Latvian Janis Viskers (1:05.42) and Estonian Leonid Latsepov (1:05.49).

In all, seven Estonians finished in the top 10, albeit at a time when ongoing travel restrictions mean a smaller number of foreign athletes taking part.

The race weekend's 10km starts 5 p.m. Saturday, with the full marathon starting Sunday at 9.00 a.m.

Nurme's training partner, Ibrahim Mukunga Wachira (Kenya), is favourite for the full 42km event.

While last year's event was completely canceled due to the pandemic, and replaced with a virtual version – also being run this year – the full marathon entry list is capped at 1,500 people, with the respective figures for the half-marathon and 10km race being 2,500 and 5,000.

Coronavirus restrictions including provision of proof of vaccination or negative testing also apply.

This article was updated to include a photogallery of the event.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

