Autumn Riigikogu session starts on Monday

The inaugural sitting of the XIV Riigikogu began Thursday morning at 11:00 EEST. 4 April 2019. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Riigikogu's autumn session will start on Monday and last until December.

Subjects to be discussed in the coming months include the budget, which must be finalized by the end of September, and amendments to the Electronic Communications Act, which blocks technology from non-democratic countries in Estonia's network. President-elect Alar Karis will also be sworn in on October 11.

On Monday, President Kersti Kaljulaid and Speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) will open the session with speeches at 3 p.m.

Members of the Riigikogu will also agree on the agenda for the first week of work.  

Editor: Helen Wright

