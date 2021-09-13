First therapy home made for violent children without parental care

Good children grow up without punishments as the Estonian saying states. There is a great need in Estonia for therapy homes where young people without parental care, whose behavior is violent or suicidal, can live. Often, such young people sooner or later end up in closed childcare. SOS Children's Village will soon open its first so-called therapy home for these children, but the six places there are far from covering the whole need.

A fox asleep on a tree branch - this is exactly the kind of peaceful dream that the employees of the therapy home of SOS Children's Village want for the first teenagers who move there next week. The house in Keila can accommodate six young people aged 14-18.

"Children without parental care will live in our therapy home, we will offer alternative care for children who have been separated from their biological family or neglected by their family," SOS Children's Village Family Care Adviser Pille Teder said.

Due to their childhood traumas, these young people have developed behavioral difficulties, which is why some of them have previously been appointed by the court to closed childcare facilities or their behavior suggests that sooner or later they may be assigned to such a place. A therapy home tries to make it happen.

"There is a need for a place where they are treated on the basis of trauma pedagogy so that these young people recognize that their behavioral patterns will change at some point and they will get into a completely normal environment," CEO of SOS Children's Village Margus Oro said.

Young people live a normal life in a therapy home, they go to school and do their daily chores. This is not a closed institution. One big difference with a normal family home is that there are more employees than children in a therapy home, and there are several employees in the house at night. All this is in order to ensure as much attention as possible to each young person individually.

"In this house, every child has their own room and a pretty big room, and there is also a room for the staff," Oro said.

All doors have sensors, so when the doors open, the social educator knows where the movement is.

"We have an agenda that we stick to very well and that is our rhythm, and through that rhythm and the agenda and the rules, we try to guide them so that they can do it again in life," Pille Teder said.

There are still some similar health care homes in Estonia, which use an environmental therapy approach, both for children without parental care and for those who have biological parents and a home that otherwise exists. In the therapy home of SOS Children's Village, where a traumatic pedagogical approach is used, the young people of SOS Children's Village start living, but there is also a lot of interest from elsewhere.

"Local governments are turning to us. They are coming from Harju County, Tallinn, Tartu County, Jõgeva County and there are many, many, many appeals. Our clear decision is that they must be young people in foster care or aftercare without biological parents," Oro adding that there is a great need for such homes in Estonia. "It's like building a bridge between a regular family home and a substitute home and a closed childcare service."

The head of the Tallinn orphanage Meelis Kukk who has grown up in the orphanage as a child and a problematic young person, agrees that this type of treatment service should be more accessible to young people without parental care with behavioral difficulties.

"The problem is that in Estonia these children are separated from their homes very late, they have lived a very chaotic life, they have many traumas. Sometimes, it's difficult to put the child somewhere where there are already four or five other teenagers," Kukk said.

However, the Tallinn orphanage itself has taken a slightly different path. Kukk said that they are directing more and more resources so that all their orphanages would be milieu therapeutic and, if necessary, a young person with behavioral difficulties would receive help there.

"So that this child can get help and support in this family of foster homes, and we sometimes lack it. In our Tallinn Children's Home, we have taken the direction to support these children in the family environment and we have taken family supporters there to additionally direct resources," Kukk said.

He added that this is not always possible and a closed childcare facility is sometimes unavoidable for a young person. Even in closed childcare facilities, many therapies are used today to guide young people on the right track. Perhaps the best known of these is the Maarjamaa College of Education, to which the former Kaagvere and Tapa special schools have been merged.

"They do a very good job. There is no doubt that they are a closed institution, this child goes there, he is stabilized, he has a certain agenda so that his brain can develop, and sometimes it is necessary," Kukk says.

"If they come from a closed child care institution, they have got everything they need there - they have been educated, they have different therapies," Pille Teder confirmed.

However, the problem is that some children who could be in the therapy house end up in the orphanages.

Kukk does not rule out that the Tallinn orphanage will also open its own therapy home one day, but it requires three difficult things to find - good space, good employees and money. The SOS Children's Village therapy home service costs €4,000 per month.

"It's a very large amount," Margus Oro said. "But what is the price of a young person ...."

