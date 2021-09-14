Kaljulaid on working visits to Germany and Italy

President Kersti Kaljulaid starts a two-day working visit in Italy on Tuesday and will continue on to Germany on Thursday.

In Italy, Kaljulaid will participate in the "United for Europe" Arraiolos Group meeting with other heads of state, meet with the leaders of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the United Nations World Food Program, and visit the headquarters of the European Union naval operation EUNAVFOR Med/Irini.

On Thursday, she will participate in a meeting of the presidents of Germany and the Baltic states in Berlin. They will celebrate the 30 anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between Germany and the Baltic States.

Before leaving office on October 11, Kaljulaid will also visit Sweden and participate in the UN General Assembly in New York.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!