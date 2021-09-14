Health Board: 171 hospitalized patients, 473 new covid cases

As of Tuesday morning, 171 patients are being treated in hospital for coronavirus, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said. There were 473 new cases diagnosed in the last day.

Of those in hospital, 122 people or 71.3 percent have not been vaccinated and 49, or 28.7 percent, have completed the vaccination cycle. Twelve new cases were opened during the last day.

There were no deaths.

In total, 6,107 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 7.7 percent. Of those who tested positive, 354 were unvaccinated and 119 had completed the vaccination cycle.

3,720 doses of vaccine were administered during the day. The number of adults who have received at least one dose is 65.6 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

