Weather agency issues level one warning due to strong winds

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Reeds being blown in a strong winds on July 11. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

The Weather Service has issued a level one warning due to strong winds in north and east Estonia on Tuesday.

The service wrote: "On northern and eastern Estonia northwest wind in gusts 15, on coasts 17-20 m/s."

A level one warning is described as: "The weather is potentially dangerous. Be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions."

Weather for each region can be read on the service's website.

The weather service issued a level one warning on September 14. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:52

Lt. Col. Rene Innos inaugurated as chief of Estonia's Cyber Command

16:12

Margus Kurm considers MS Estonia wreck abandoned property

15:46

Human Rights Center starts cooperation with NGO in eastern Ukraine

15:07

Weather agency issues level one warning due to strong winds

15:00

Külli Taro: Politicians canceling themselves

14:24

Estonia mulling new data embassy outside of Europe

14:22

Electricity prices to reach record levels again on Tuesday Updated

13:54

Italian companies made best offers for Tallinn Hospital project procurement

13:23

Tartu's third coronavirus wave started earlier than previously thought

12:56

Scientific council head: Schools can't easily move to distance learning

12:17

Estonian Greens welcome Finnish Greens support for legalizing cannabis

11:49

Defense minister: Russia's Zapad 2021 exercise a provocation against West

11:21

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

10:51

Health Board: 171 hospitalized patients, 473 new covid cases

09:56

General Electric pays Eesti Energia €30 million compensation

09:23

Kaljulaid on working visits to Germany and Italy

08:53

Politicians trying to engage school-age voters

08:25

Estonia allocates €50,000 to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

13.09

Riigikogu adds film campus to list of cultural buildings of importance

13.09

First therapy home for violent children without parental care opens Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.09

Number of foreign workers in Estonia at 28,000

11.09

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

13.09

Prime minister: Hiiu County could lose restrictions

11:21

1.01 percent of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have caught covid

10:51

Health Board: 171 hospitalized patients, 473 new covid cases

13.09

Estonian-Latvian joint offshore wind farm project kicks off

13.09

Second pillar pension payouts lead to shopping sprees

13.09

Kaljulaid criticizes Riigikogu's passivity, calls for stronger action

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: