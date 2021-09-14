Weather agency issues level one warning due to strong winds

The Weather Service has issued a level one warning due to strong winds in north and east Estonia on Tuesday.

The service wrote: "On northern and eastern Estonia northwest wind in gusts 15, on coasts 17-20 m/s."

A level one warning is described as: "The weather is potentially dangerous. Be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions."

Weather for each region can be read on the service's website.

The weather service issued a level one warning on September 14. Source: Estonian Weather Service.

