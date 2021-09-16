Estonian costume designer wins Finnish Film Award

On Wednesday, the Finnish Film Awards or Juss were presented, the biggest winner of the evening was Zaida Bergroth's film "Tove", which won seven awards. Estonian costume designer Eugen Tamberg also received an award.

Estonian director Veiko Õunpuu's "Viimased" was also nominated for two prizes but did not win.

Estonian artists Jaagup Roomet ("Helene") and costume designer Mare Raidma ("Goodbye, USSR") were also nominated.

The Jussi Film Awards have been awarded since 1944 and are considered to be the oldest film awards in Europe.

