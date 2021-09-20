Gallery: Eesti Kontsert opens season alongside Czech musicians

State concert-organizing body Eesti Kontsert opened its fall season on Saturday with a performance joined by Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra philharmonics and pianist Lukas Vondracek.

Conductor Risto Joost said he met the Janacek orchestra four years ago. "Since then, I have conducted the orchestra regularly with different programs. Their strength is certainly Czech music and the values that come with the traditions of such a repertoire," Joost said.

"Speaking of [pianist] Lukas Vondracek - he is one of the most extraordinary pianists I have ever met. His concentration to each musical detail, character and sound is more than what you have gotten used to listening, he is an artist with a capital A," the conductor added.

The main mission of Eesti Kontsert is to coordinate musical activity in Estonia, organise concerts, and initiate new music programmes. Creating and maintaining international relationships as well as spreading music-related information are also important.

The musical scope of Eesti Kontsert encompasses symphonic and chamber music, jazz, choral music, electronic acoustic music and music for children.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!