Gallery: Eesti Kontsert opens season alongside Czech musicians

Culture
Open gallery
172 photos
Culture

State concert-organizing body Eesti Kontsert opened its fall season on Saturday with a performance joined by Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra philharmonics and pianist Lukas Vondracek.

Conductor Risto Joost said he met the Janacek orchestra four years ago. "Since then, I have conducted the orchestra regularly with different programs. Their strength is certainly Czech music and the values that come with the traditions of such a repertoire," Joost said.

"Speaking of [pianist] Lukas Vondracek - he is one of the most extraordinary pianists I have ever met. His concentration to each musical detail, character and sound is more than what you have gotten used to listening, he is an artist with a capital A," the conductor added.

The main mission of Eesti Kontsert is to coordinate musical activity in Estonia, organise concerts, and initiate new music programmes. Creating and maintaining international relationships as well as spreading music-related information are also important.

The musical scope of Eesti Kontsert encompasses symphonic and chamber music, jazz, choral music, electronic acoustic music and music for children.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

17:07

Estonia allocates €50,000 via Red Cross to aid Afghanistan

16:40

UK Royal Tank Regiment takes over lead role of NATO battlegroup

16:13

Karl Jakob Hein signs new contract with Arsenal

15:46

Estonian Fund for Nature: Green turn proposals unambitious

15:12

Nordica: opening direct lines from Tallinn unreasonable

14:43

Ministry submits bill pursuing greater level of detail in state budget

14:19

Only new renewable capacities able to bring price of electricity down

13:50

Enefit Green's renewable electricity production up 75 percent on year

13:22

Politicians: Voters more interested in local issues than before

12:49

Russian citizens in Estonia participated in State Duma elections

12:21

Estonian cranberries rarely make it to jams and juices

11:54

President's internal and public relations advisers revealed

11:31

European Commission transport chief: Nordica should fly from Tallinn

10:57

Hydrogen buses set to drive on Tallinn routes in near future

10:21

Prime minister: Riigikogu's role in budget proceedings should be increased

10:18

Health Board: 175 hospitalized patients, 366 new covid cases, two deaths

09:56

Gallery: Eesti Kontsert opens season alongside Czech musicians

09:33

Party ratings: Isamaa passes Social Democratic Party

09:06

Sir John Elvidge to join Tallinn Airport council

08:44

Statistics: Producer price index up 15 percent on year to August

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: