Kaljulaid to participate in UN General Assembly

President Kersti Kaljulaid will make a speech at the UN General Assembly this week focusing on combating the covid crisis and recovery, officials from the president's office have said.

The president will deliver a speech at the 76th session of the General Assembly in New York, meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, take part in a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council and in several side events.

This assembly will focus on the biggest shared challenge - combating the virus crisis and expediting recovery therefrom, Kristel Engman from the foreign policy department of the Office of the President said.

"In all crises, those who are vulnerable suffer the most - and it's mostly women and children. These are the problems heads of state will be addressing this week in New York, in the context of both the virus as well as various regional crisis hotspots," she added.

This will be Kaljulaid's last UN speech as she will leave office on October 11. She is currently on a working visit to the U.S.

She will participate in a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on climate and security, in side events on Afghanistan and on women in conflict hotspots and in several other meetings.

This year's UN General Assembly is a cause for celebration for Estonia as September 17 marked the 30th anniversary of Estonia becoming a member of the UN and in 2020-2021, Estonia has been an elected member of the UN Security Council.

