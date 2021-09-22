Finland extends cross-border travel restrictions until end of 2021

Finnish and Estonian flags.
Finnish and Estonian flags. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Finland will extend entry restrictions for non-vaccinated travelers until at least the end of the year, the government said on Tuesday.

Finnish Minister of Social Affairs Krista Kiuru said the measures are similar to the restrictions in other European Union countries. 

"It must be remembered that about 300 million fully vaccinated EU citizens can enter Finland freely," said Kiuru. 

She said unvaccinated passengers must get tested to enter Finland at least until the end of the year. Fully vaccinated passengers do not need to take the test. 

The government said border controls will continue as long as at least 80 percent of the Finnish population is vaccinated. 

On Tuesday, the government disagreed on the issue. Mika Salminen, head of the Finnish Health Board, believes that the current restrictions no longer serve the purpose. 

Editor: Helen Wright

Finland extends cross-border travel restrictions until end of 2021

