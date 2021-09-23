Narva becomes autumn capital

Estonia's easternmost city Narva has taken up the annual title of autumn capital.

The city took over the title on September 22 and will hold it for the next three months. Until now, the beach city of Pärnu had been the summer capital and the city of Ötepaa will become the winter capital later this year.

It is hoped more people will visit Narva to experience autumn in the city and take in a lineup of cultural events, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

These include festivals IdeeJazz and KinoFF, as well as the international historical festival Winter Battle, which reconstructs the battle between Russian and Swedish troops during the Northern War.

The list of events can be viewed here on the Visit Narva website.

