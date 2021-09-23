Estonian conductor wins Gramaphone Magazine award

Conductor Paavo Järvi.
Conductor Paavo Järvi. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Estonian composer Paavo Järvi has won Gramophone magazine's Classical Music Awards 2021's Orchestral award for conducting Franz Schmidt's symphonies with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Järvi recorded Franz Schmidt's Symphonies numbers 1-4 and released them last year with Deutsche Grammophon.

Gramophone's reviewer Hugo Shirley wrote: "[Paavo has] an apparently instinctive ability to draw Schmidt's symphonic threads together into performances that are persuasive, powerful and, thanks here to the rich-sounding Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, very well played to boot."

You can listen to the symphonies on ERR here.

Editor: Helen Wright

