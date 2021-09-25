Liimets raises humans rights with Belarusian foreign minister at UN

News
News

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) met with the Belarusian foreign minister at the UN General Assembly in New York this week. Liimets said other EU member states are aware of the meeting and Estonia did not make "concessions".

The European Union does not recognize the government of long-term president Alexander Lukashenko and has imposed sanctions on Belarus for its brutal treatment of protesters and forcefully diverting a plane flying through its airspace.

Explaining why the meeting was held, Liimets said the role of the foreign minister is to communicate with both friendly and hostile states.

"The United Nations is a format in which countries can take the opportunity to meet with countries with which relations are so strained that bilateral visits and normal communication are not possible," she said.

Liimets said other EU countries were aware of her meeting with foreign minister Vladimir Makei.

She said Estonia, the EU and its partners are in complete agreement over the non-recognition of Belarus' 2020 presidential election, which was neither free nor fair, and the messages sent to the country.

"These are a call for democratic elections in Belarus, the release of all political prisoners, and only dialogue can lead to free elections. Estonia has presented these messages together with the European Union, and of course, we will stick to these demands. The Estonian side has not made any concessions here," the foreign minister said.

Liimets said she raised the issue of human rights at the meeting.

"A wide range of issues were discussed at our meeting, and I myself mentioned all the issues related to human rights violations, and of course, in our view, it is very important that political prisoners be released in Belarus, that human rights are respected, that media freedom and media pluralism are guaranteed. I brought all these questions to the table," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

European Day of Languages

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:58

Aggregated ratings: Reform leads over EKRE, Isamaa's support rises

11:41

Health Board: 167 covid patients, 644 new cases

11:19

Local elections: 38 percent of candidates are women

10:21

Liimets raises humans rights with Belarusian foreign minister at UN

09:25

Estonia has stockpile of almost 170,000 coronavirus vaccine doses

08:23

Rail Baltic planning to build one tunnel instead of five at Ülemiste

07:14

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 27

06:50

Covid restrictions to change for minors from September 27

24.09

Belarus-border crossing migrant deported after trying to enter Finland

24.09

Bolt: Less strict regulation would bring more drivers, lower prices

24.09

Ministry toughening rules for issuance of virtual currency authorizations

24.09

Bank of Estonia says government should plan expenditures conservatively

24.09

Activist goes to court against government over coronavirus certificate

24.09

Wastewater analysis shows rise in infections in northern Estonia

24.09

Emor ratings: Reform increases lead over EKRE

24.09

Riigikogu to consider building barrier on southeastern border

24.09

Estonian ID cards cannot be used to enter UK from October 1

24.09

Statistician: Situation is not critical enough to restrict society

24.09

First lady Sirje Karis not planning on moving out of Tartu home yet

24.09

Hundreds of beehives have fallen victim to bears this year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.09

Estonia ranked second for internet freedom

07:14

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 27

24.09

Statistics: 39,000 more women than men live in Tallinn

24.09

Estonian ID cards cannot be used to enter UK from October 1

06:50

Covid restrictions to change for minors from September 27

24.09

Belarus-border crossing migrant deported after trying to enter Finland

24.09

Bolt: Less strict regulation would bring more drivers, lower prices

24.09

Health Board: 169 hospitalized patients, 548 new covid cases, four deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: