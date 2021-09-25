Feeding birds can result in a fine of up to €9,600

Seagull.
Seagull. Source: Tallinna munitsipaalpolitsei
Prohibited feeding of birds in Tallinn can result in a fine of €9,600, Tallinn Municipal Police (Tallinna munitsipaalpolitsei / MuPo) has said. Birds in the capital are becoming aggressive and creating a mess.

MuPo said complaints about bird feeding in North Tallinn have increased in recent weeks. Handing out warnings stopped the activities, but not for long.

Those feeding the birds are mostly elderly but the birds have become aggressive and started to attack passersby.

"The biggest problem is with single, elderly people who throw food for the birds out of the window and, as a result, the house and window sills are full of feces. Birds fly onto cars waiting for food, scraping the paint and leaving feces there too," MuPo's Oksana Sviridenko said.

Residents living in the surrounding apartment blocks are desperate, she said.

Additionally, crows and seagulls at Stroomi Beach have also started to fight each other for food.

Sviridenko said people could explain to the bird feeders that the creatures can find their own food and that feeding them is wrong and forbidden.

"But if the bird feeders do not understand, there is nothing left to do but write up the first fine," she said.

"MuPo reminds people that according to the regulation of the Tallinn City Council of 28.05.2020, the feeding of birds and animals living freely in the city is prohibited," Sviridenko said.

"On the basis of the regulation, MuPo has the right to prepare a precept and impose a penalty payment, the maximum application of which is €9,600 pursuant to § 28 (2) of the Law Enforcement Act."

Editor: Helen Wright

