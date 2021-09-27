80 percent of adults in Saku municipality vaccinated

News
Saku Municipality Headquarter
Saku Municipality Headquarter Source: Saku vald
News

Saku municipality, just outside Tallinn, is the second local government district after Kambja Parish to have seen over 80 percent of adult residents receiving at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

As of Monday morning, 80.31 percent of adult rural municipality residents have received at least one vaccine dose in Saku municipality. Over three quarters of those who have been vaccinated, 76.69 percent of the total, have completed the vaccination course.

Kambja Parish, Tartu County, was the first to get vaccinated by 80 percent of adults, where 83.71 percent of adult rural municipality residents have received at least one vaccine dose. 80.95 percent have been fully vaccinated in Kambja municipality.

Many other municipalities are very close to the 80-percent mark. In Kiili municipality, Harju County, 79.84 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose, in Hiiu municipality, 79.72 percent, and in Luunja municipality, Tartu county, 79.62 percent.

Across Estonia, the vaccination of adults with at least one dose is 66.72 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:50

Tõnis Saarts: Elections without the 'Russian card'?

13:24

Infection numbers growing in Harju County, hospital network is worried

13:24

80 percent of adults in Saku municipality vaccinated

13:20

Health Board: 195 covid patients, 390 new cases, two deaths

12:36

Central bank: Mortgage interest rates in Estonia at all-time low in August

12:06

Taltech rector: We want to be seriously green

12:05

ERR's approach to local elections campaign coverage

11:11

Rail Baltica project deadline in Estonia put back to end of decade

10:47

Tallinn harbor tram link to start operations at end of 2023 at the earliest

10:39

Italian Eurofighters involved in ground coordination exercise this week

10:10

Minister: Budget deficit not solely the result of coronavirus crisis

10:05

AK: Schools struggling with heavy coronavirus testing workloads

09:26

Kaia Kanepi also victorious after winning Fort Worth ITF tournament

08:48

European Commission green-lights Estonia's billion-euro recovery plan

08:33

Kontaveit races to straight sets WTA Ostrava tournament victory

26.09

Samost and Sildam: New budget aimed at parliamentary elections

26.09

'Olukorrast riigis': Ratings do not reflect local elections results

26.09

Psychologist: Pressure needs to be put on the unvaccinated

26.09

Vips out in Sochi

26.09

ERR and telecoms no closer to agreement on television broadcasting fees

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.09

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from September 27

26.09

Psychologist: Pressure needs to be put on the unvaccinated

25.09

Feeding birds can result in a fine of up to €9,600

26.09

182 people hospitalized with coronavirus

08:48

European Commission green-lights Estonia's billion-euro recovery plan

11:11

Rail Baltica project deadline in Estonia put back to end of decade

25.09

Covid restrictions to change for minors from September 27

25.09

Rail Baltic planning to build one tunnel instead of five at Ülemiste

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: