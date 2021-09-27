80 percent of adults in Saku municipality vaccinated

Saku municipality, just outside Tallinn, is the second local government district after Kambja Parish to have seen over 80 percent of adult residents receiving at least one coronavirus vaccine dose.

As of Monday morning, 80.31 percent of adult rural municipality residents have received at least one vaccine dose in Saku municipality. Over three quarters of those who have been vaccinated, 76.69 percent of the total, have completed the vaccination course.

Kambja Parish, Tartu County, was the first to get vaccinated by 80 percent of adults, where 83.71 percent of adult rural municipality residents have received at least one vaccine dose. 80.95 percent have been fully vaccinated in Kambja municipality.

Many other municipalities are very close to the 80-percent mark. In Kiili municipality, Harju County, 79.84 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose, in Hiiu municipality, 79.72 percent, and in Luunja municipality, Tartu county, 79.62 percent.

Across Estonia, the vaccination of adults with at least one dose is 66.72 percent.

--

