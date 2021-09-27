Health Board: 195 covid patients, 390 new cases, two deaths

195 people are currently hospitalized in Estonia due to the coronavirus, with 161 of them having symptomatic COVID-19, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. 390 new coronavirus cases were found in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the board adds. Two people who had contracted the virus died over the same period.

Twenty new COVID-19 cases were opened by hospitals within the past 24 hours.

Two new deaths have been registered within the same time-frame. Both of the deceased were men, aged 74 and 92, the board says.

Of the 195 hospitalized, 139 were unvaccinated individuals (71.3 percent of the total), while th remaining 28.7 percent (56 people) were fully vaccinated.

3,229 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed in Estonia in the same time frame, with 390 returning positive.

274 of the new cases were among unvaccinated people, while 116 infected individuals had completed the vaccination process, the Health Board says.

A total of 2,018 vaccine doses have been administered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccine doses to have been administered in Estonia to 1,359,979.

66.7 percent of adults in Estonia have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

