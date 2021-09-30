Health Board: 206 covid patients, 789 new cases, five deaths

Five people with coronavirus died during the last day and 789 new cases were diagnosed, the Health Board said on Thursday. There are 206 patients being treated for covid-19 in hospital.

Four women aged 89, 92, 94 and 97 and one 82-year-old man died during the last day. The total number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Estonia is 1,357.

As of Thursday morning, 206 patients are being treated in hospital. Of these, 152 people - 73.8 percent - have not been vaccinated. Twenty-four new cases were opened.

In total, 6,150 tests were analyzed and 789 were positive. The positive share was 12.8 percent. Of the new cases, 599 were reported in unvaccinated people.

Yesterday, 2,728 vaccinations were performed. The coverage rate of adults with at least one vaccine dose is now 67 percent.

The number of people in hospital will determine the need for new restrictions in the future.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

