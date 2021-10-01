Gallery: Tallinn Music Week 2021 opens with Kultuurikatel concert

On Thursday, the opening concert of the 2021 Tallinn Music Week city festival took place in Kultuurikatel.

The evening featured the premiere of Liisa Hõbepappel's new work "Sina armas oled manner" and the international cooperation project "Themes For Great Cities: Tallinn".

The opening night ended with a presentation of Sander Mölder's compilation album "TIKS086".

Tallinn Music Week lasts until October 3, with concerts, a conference and several special events.

--

