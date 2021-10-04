Jõhvi actors recognized at Sarajevo Puppet Theater Festival

Actors Ljubov Bogdanova and Vassili Alfjorov from the Jõhvi Theater Tuuleveski (Windmill) have picked up the award for the best female and male actors at a Puppet Theaters Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the 22nd Lut Fest puppet theater festival in Sarajevo, Tuuleveski managed to garner two prizes in a competition featuring 15 theaters in seven countries, with her play "Cinderella", ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

"I was very surprised by the award. I did two roles in the play: stepmother and fairy. It was confirmation for me that I was able to do the tasks set by the director," Bogdanova told AK.

"We have come a long way to get the award, and there was a lot of work to be done. Experience is also important. And probably the support of the audience also contributed, and of course, the support of colleagues in receiving the award was important," Alfjorov said.

"Cinderella" was completed at the Jõhvi Theater two years ago under the direction of Bulgarian director Sabi Sabev. Valentina Fursova, director of the Tuuleveski Theater, said that involving guest performers and attending festivals is the only way to develop the theater.

"When at, we can watch other theaters, especially since puppet theater is constantly evolving as a genre. This means it is necessary to constantly learn and pick some tricks from others to use them in our productions," Fursova said.

The Tuuleveski Theater will start the new season with five new productions completed during the coronation period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!