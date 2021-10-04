Jõhvi actors recognized at Sarajevo Puppet Theater Festival

News
Premiere of
Premiere of "Cinderella". Source: teater Tuuleveski
News

Actors Ljubov Bogdanova and Vassili Alfjorov from the Jõhvi Theater Tuuleveski (Windmill) have picked up the award for the best female and male actors at a Puppet Theaters Festival in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the 22nd Lut Fest puppet theater festival in Sarajevo, Tuuleveski managed to garner two prizes in a competition featuring 15 theaters in seven countries, with her play "Cinderella", ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

"I was very surprised by the award. I did two roles in the play: stepmother and fairy. It was confirmation for me that I was able to do the tasks set by the director," Bogdanova told AK.

"We have come a long way to get the award, and there was a lot of work to be done. Experience is also important. And probably the support of the audience also contributed, and of course, the support of colleagues in receiving the award was important," Alfjorov said.

"Cinderella" was completed at the Jõhvi Theater two years ago under the direction of Bulgarian director Sabi Sabev. Valentina Fursova, director of the Tuuleveski Theater, said that involving guest performers and attending festivals is the only way to develop the theater.

"When at, we can watch other theaters, especially since puppet theater is constantly evolving as a genre. This means it is necessary to constantly learn and pick some tricks from others to use them in our productions," Fursova said.

The Tuuleveski Theater will start the new season with five new productions completed during the coronation period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:31

Jõhvi actors recognized at Sarajevo Puppet Theater Festival

16:01

'Average' local election candidate is 49-year-old man with higher education

15:33

Elron: 43 people involved in near-misses on rail lines in Estonia this year

15:06

Gallery: Refurbished Estonian Embassy in Helsinki opens Monday

14:27

Criminal proceedings against EKRE MP wound-up due to lack of evidence

14:05

NENO advocacy head: Allocating protection money should stop

12:46

Estonian ID cards no longer valid for travel to and from the UK

12:05

Kontaveit and Kanepi move up WTA rankings after strong showings

11:39

Alar Karis' presidential inauguration takes place in Tallinn next Monday

10:51

Health Board: 236 covid patients, 540 new cases, seven deaths

10:35

AK: Confusion over schoolchildren quarantine regulations causing headaches

10:02

Doctors have made 150 coronavirus injections a day over past two months

09:32

AK: Over-65s will be able to get 'flu vaccine for free this autumn

09:00

Center Party looks likely to continue Sillamäe dominance after elections

03.10

Samost and Sildam: Little change in budget under different government

03.10

EKRE council: Government must contain electricity price advance

03.10

Tänak finishes second in Rally Finland

03.10

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

03.10

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

03.10

Number of people hospitalized grows to 232

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

03.10

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

02.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 4

03.10

Tourists finding their way back to Tallinn

10:51

Health Board: 236 covid patients, 540 new cases, seven deaths

28.09

Free Estonian language class registration opens on October 4

03.10

Number of people hospitalized grows to 232

02.10

Estonia's inflation rose to 6.4 percent in September

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: