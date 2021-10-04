Health Board: 236 covid patients, 540 new cases, seven deaths

A coronavirus public information sign in a gym.
A coronavirus public information sign in a gym. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A total of 236 people are hospitalized in Estonia due to the coronavirus as of Monday morning, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Of these, 197 cases are symptomatic. Seven deaths relating to the virus were reported over the same time-frame, while 540 new coronavirus cases were found nationwide.

Seventeen new coronavirus case files were opened in hospitals overnight, the board says.

Seven people reportedly passed away due to the coronavirus: Four women, aged 60, 81, 90 and 92, and three men, aged 67, 68 and 79.

3,806 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 540 of these (14 percent) returning positive.

Of these cases, 370 were in unvaccinated individuals, and 170 were among fully-vaccinated people.

Of those hospitalized, 172 (72.9 percent) are unvaccinated, while the remaining 27.1 percent (64 people) are fully vaccinated, the board says.

Six-hundred-and-forty-five coronavirus vaccination doses were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses issued to 1,375,659, since supplies started arriving at the end of last year.

Total coverage of adults who have received at least one dose stands at 67.2 percent as of Monday.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • Wear a mask in crowded places.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.
  • If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

