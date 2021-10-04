Gallery: Refurbished Estonian Embassy in Helsinki opens Monday

The refurbished Estonian Embassy in Helsinki is to see its opening ceremony in the Finnish capital Monday.

The building, in the Kaivopuisto district and close to the park of the same name, hosted the Estonian diplomatic mission to Finland before World War Two and as the only purpose-built Estonian embassy still to be functioning, the foreign ministry says.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will lead the opening ceremony, which follows several months' work from 2019 to summer this year. Kallas will also meet her Finnish opposite number Sanna Marin while in Helsinki.

Architechts and engineers were from Estonian firm Projekt Kuubis OÜ, while Piret Noor and Jan Skolimowski of KAMP Arhitektid OÜ carried out the interior design.

