Gallery: Refurbished Estonian Embassy in Helsinki opens Monday

Galleries
Refurbished Estonian Embassy in Helsinki.
Open gallery
6 photos
Galleries

The refurbished Estonian Embassy in Helsinki is to see its opening ceremony in the Finnish capital Monday.

The building, in the Kaivopuisto district and close to the park of the same name, hosted the Estonian diplomatic mission to Finland before World War Two and as the only purpose-built Estonian embassy still to be functioning, the foreign ministry says.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will lead the opening ceremony, which follows several months' work from 2019 to summer this year. Kallas will also meet her Finnish opposite number Sanna Marin while in Helsinki.

Architechts and engineers were from Estonian firm Projekt Kuubis OÜ, while Piret Noor and Jan Skolimowski of KAMP Arhitektid OÜ carried out the interior design.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:31

Jõhvi actors recognized at Sarajevo Puppet Theater Festival

16:01

'Average' local election candidate is 49-year-old man with higher education

15:33

Elron: 43 people involved in near-misses on rail lines in Estonia this year

15:06

Gallery: Refurbished Estonian Embassy in Helsinki opens Monday

14:27

Criminal proceedings against EKRE MP wound-up due to lack of evidence

14:05

NENO advocacy head: Allocating protection money should stop

12:46

Estonian ID cards no longer valid for travel to and from the UK

12:05

Kontaveit and Kanepi move up WTA rankings after strong showings

11:39

Alar Karis' presidential inauguration takes place in Tallinn next Monday

10:51

Health Board: 236 covid patients, 540 new cases, seven deaths

10:35

AK: Confusion over schoolchildren quarantine regulations causing headaches

10:02

Doctors have made 150 coronavirus injections a day over past two months

09:32

AK: Over-65s will be able to get 'flu vaccine for free this autumn

09:00

Center Party looks likely to continue Sillamäe dominance after elections

03.10

Samost and Sildam: Little change in budget under different government

03.10

EKRE council: Government must contain electricity price advance

03.10

Tänak finishes second in Rally Finland

03.10

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

03.10

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

03.10

Number of people hospitalized grows to 232

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Reader asks: Why are there no bears in Latvia?

03.10

Estonia hoping for global minimum corporate tax exceptions

02.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 4

03.10

Tourists finding their way back to Tallinn

10:51

Health Board: 236 covid patients, 540 new cases, seven deaths

28.09

Free Estonian language class registration opens on October 4

03.10

Number of people hospitalized grows to 232

02.10

Estonia's inflation rose to 6.4 percent in September

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: