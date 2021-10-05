Epp Mäe reaches semifinals in Oslo world championships

Sports
Epp Mäe.
Epp Mäe. Source: Kadir Caliskan/UWW
Sports

Estonian heavyweight wrestler Epp Mäe has reached the semifinals of the world wrestling championships in Oslo after defeating Ukrainian wrestler Anastasia Shustova and Mongolian wrestler Zagardulam Naigalsuren.

Mäe advanced straight to the 1/8th finals and defeated Shustova comfortably 12:0 and advanced to the quarterfinals. The Estonian was clearly dominant in her quarterfinal match-up, as well, defeating the Mongolian 12:1.

To reach the final, Mäe must defeat Kyrgyzstani wrestler Aiperi Medet Kyzy. The 22-year old finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics this year and is a silver medalist from this year's Asia Games.

The 29-year old Mäe has earned two world bronze medals in her career - one in 2015 and the other in 2019. This year, the Estonian was crowned European champion in Warsaw.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

