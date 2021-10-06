Foreign minister attends meeting of OECD ministers

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) attended a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday.

The foreign minister underlined the need for a swift recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting economic growth and ensuring human well-being.

"We are keeping our economy open, free and transparent, and are not compromising on fundamental values. This requires investing in new technologies, green economy, digital infrastructure and the skills of our citizens," Liimets said.

The minister also spoke about climate change and highlighted the importance of the OECD's International Program for Action on Climate. "In international cooperation, Estonia values an efficient implementation of digital solutions, which reduces waste and is beneficial to the environment. We have also launched a process for a more efficient use of data to protect the environment, with the aim of supporting the UN Environment Programme," the minister explained.

Referring to the Tallinn Digital Summit held in early September, Liimets touched upon the common position reached at the summit - the Tallinn Consensus on Trusted Connectivity - which underlines the importance of connections and the role of OECD in certifying the quality of infrastructure projects and attracting infrastructure investments.

--

