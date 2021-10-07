Mart Koldits appointed chief coordinator of new course at Theater Academy

Next year, Estonian Music and Theater Academy's (EMTA) theater department is accepting another class of students. Mart Koldits who is the new head of the academy, is to be course coordinator.

Koldits said that one of the reasons he became the head of the academy is his love for teaching.

"We weighed different options and since we want to admit students to dramaturgy and directing curriculums based on the updated program, which I'm currently creating, then it seemed logical for me to do it," Koldits said.

Koldits said that the emphasis won't be on directing studies. When actors are accepted every second year, then directors are admitted after every four years. "The actor program is more set and it's definitely as important as directing studies, but the dramaturgy and directing program will be in a deepened form."

While Russian-speaking students attend EMTA, due to the intense nature of the studies, being able to speak Estonian is a requirement.

"If we want to create a bilingual program, it would double our workload and we don't have the resources to do that. However, we have even had a Lithuanian student. The only condition is that you understand Estonian," Koldits said.

