Rescue Board saves runaway horse stuck in swamp

On Sunday, the Rescue Board responded to a call about a runaway horse in Jõelähtme municipality, Harju County, saving the horse after it had run gotten stuck in a nearby swamp.

At 10.48 a.m. on October 10, the alarm center (Häirekeskus) received a call about a horse that ran away in Jõelähtme municipality and was then found stuck in a swamp near Parasmäe village. The animal was up to its back in water and needed a crew of rescuers to get out, the northern region rescue center announced.

By lunch, the rescuers had gotten the horse out by using utility vehicles. After the horse was pulled out, it became clear the animal had no strength for a return trip home. The rescue unit was able to drag the horse out of the forest on a tarp and took the animal onto a nearby road, where the horse stood up to get on a truck to head home.

A runaway horse got stuck in a swamp in Harju County. Source: Peep Kurm

