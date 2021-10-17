Voter turnout exceeds 2017 level with an hour to go until polls close

As of 7 p.m., voter turnout at the local elections had reached 54 percent, and overtaken turnout at the last municipal elections in October 2017, with an hour to go until polls close.

580,336 people, or 54 per cent of those entitled to vote, had voted as of 7 p.m., the State Electoral Committee reports.

In 2017, the turnout in local elections had been 53.3 percent. 

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the highest turnout had been on Hiiumaa, at 55.7 per cent as of 4 p.m. Hiiumaa had already surpassed the 50-percent mark by midday, and has in the intervening four hours been joined by Jõgeva County (55.3 percent) and Lääne County (54.7 per cent) on the list of counties with highest voter turnout.

Harju County's turnout at 4 p.m. was 53.4 percent, while in Tallinn alone the rate was identical to the national reported turnout, at 50.7 percent in Tallinn, with Estonia's second city, Tartu, a fraction lower at 50.6 percent turnout.

Ida-Viru (44.2 percent), Rapla (48.2 percent) and Pärnu (48.8 percent) counties posted the lowest voter turnout as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, 544,509 people or 50.7 percent of eligible electorate, had cast their vote.

A record number of people took advantage of the possibility of electronic voting from Monday to Saturday, with 263,566 e-votes cast by Saturday evening.

In all, 448 polling stations are open nationwide from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The final number of e-votes will become clear late on Sunday evening after double voting checks will take place once polls close. If a voter uses both the electronic and physical voting options, the vote cast using a paper ballot will be counted.

Voting activity at 4 p.m. on election day by county:

This article was updated to include turnout figures as of 4 p.m., and, nationally, turnout as of 7 p.m.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

