Voter turnout hits 44 percent by midday

By Sunday noon, 472,762 people or 44 percent of eligible voters had cast their vote in the 2021 local government council elections.

Voter activity was highest in Hiiumaa where 49.4 percent of voters have now made their choice. Voter turnout was lowest in Ida-Viru County at 37.4 percent.

Local elections turnout was 53.3 percent in 2017. Four years ago, 35.8 percent of people had voted by noon on polling day and 46.1 percent by four p.m.

A record number of people took advantage of the possibility of electronic voting from Monday to Saturday, with 263,566 e-votes cast by Saturday evening.

In all, 448 polling stations are open nationwide from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The final number of e-votes will become clear late on Sunday evening after double voting checks will take place once polls close. If a voter uses both the electronic and physical voting options, the vote cast using a paper ballot will be counted.

Voting activity at 12 p.m. on election day by county: