Number of Estonian permanent residents drops by more than 3,300

Over the last year, the number of permanent residents living in Estonia dropped by 3,226, data from the Ministry of Interior shows.

On September 1, 2020, the number of permanent residents in Estonia was 1,315,055 but this year the number was 1,311,729.

The majority of those who left - 3,813 people - were foreigners with a long-term resident's residence permit.

However, the number of European Union citizens with permanent residence rights and their family members has increased by more than 500. In 2020, there were 9,014 such people, this year the total was 9,567.

The number of Estonian citizens who deregistered from living in Estonia was 66.

There are 152,325 people living in Estonia with permanent residency status.

