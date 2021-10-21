Malls require more security guards to check for mask-wearing

Kristiine Keskus and Rocca al Mare shopping malls promised to increase their mask-wearing checks from this Wednesday. At the same time, pointing to a lack of security personnel, the general picture in terms of mask-wearing has not changed much at the malls - around a third of the customers do not wear masks, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Kristjan Maaroos, head of the two centers, said more security guards will be hired to increase mask-wearing. "Our security firm is currently working on finding additional workers. It has become a complicated task in the current labor situation. But I hope we can involve more resources in the near future," Maaroos said.

"We will hire at least two new security workers for both malls. It is possible that we might hire more," the mall director said.

On Tuesday, the Estonian Traders Association announced that all stores will begin demanding mask-wearing from customers from October 25. In addition, active sales and tastings will be suspended and malls will close common areas.

The government passed orders on Thursday which will make face-mask-wearing mandatory in public indoor places from next Monday. The new round of restrictions will also remove the use of negative coronavirus test results as an acceptable form of coronavirus certification where checks are mandatory.

