Tartu coalition agreement planned to be signed by end of week

News
Tartu Town Hall.
Tartu Town Hall. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Isamaa's Tartu branch chief Kaspar Kokk told ETV morning program "Terevisioon" that the party plans to conclude coalition negotiations in Estonia's second city on Wednesday, ahead of signing a coalition deal at the end of the week.

Kokk said that over the past eight days, substantive issues have been discussed and now places in the city government are going to be divided up between Isamaa, Reform and the Social Democrats (SDE). "We're hoping to sign the contract by the end of the week."

The Reform Party won 19 seats, SDE and Isamaa five seats each. The tripartite lineup gives a majority at Tartu's 49 seat city council.

Kokk said that the main issues are related to a proposed cultural center (SüKu), which may end up being constructed in a city center park, and continuing with the administrative reform. Plans are also in place to present more precise proposals to rail operator Eesti Raudtee, on how to make the rail link between Tartu and Tallinn significantly faster.

"It is clear that today the coalition's goal is to build SüKu," he said. They consider it important that the house creates a new city space and gives additional value. For that, an international architecture competition is going to be organized.

Kokk noted that regarding the cultural center, a situation has arisen where people are talking about something they actually don't have any knowledge about.

"The election period has fed the fears. Supporters of the center city park or opponents to SüKu have described something in their election campaigns that don't exist and caused fear.

"I personally think that through a detailed plan and this international competition foreign architects who have already done such projects elsewhere will come here and know exactly what to do."

Kristina Kallas: The city space needs to be reconstructed

Chair of opposition Eesti 200 Kristina Kallas said that currently, the danger of Tartu's marginalization remains. "Will we stay this sweet little university city forever?" Kallas opined.

"Today the problem is that we don't have attractive job positions in the private sector, this is the key question for Tartu's development," she said.

Kallas also said that Tartu could be an example of good waste management.

"Fulfilling climate goals, preserving green lands, reconstructing the waste management, transport and city space."

"Reducing green areas is definitely not the direction Tartu should go," Kallas said, returning to the topic of SüKu.

She added that there are controversies in Tartu about the preservation of other green areas in the city center: "The interaction between developments and green areas has not gone very well in Tartu lately and people's dissatisfaction in this regard is very high."

Kallas predicted that the coalition would not face simple negotiations and that it would be difficult for the coalition to reach an agreement on issues related to SüKu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:24

Isamaa calls for fund aimed at encouraging vaccination, assuaging fears

13:52

Health Board: Estonia to reach maximum hospitalization capacity in November

13:26

US, Northern Irish actors to star in Estonian director's new movie

13:07

Tallinn students to go on distance learning for one week after school break

12:58

Tartu coalition agreement planned to be signed by end of week

12:51

Minister: Unvaccinated schoolchildren, teachers to be regularly tested Updated

12:24

Communities hoping to get a say in wind farm development

11:56

Reform entering Türi coalition with EKRE

11:19

Finnish health institute: Ferry travel could continue for vaccinated people

10:52

Isamaa, EKRE, electoral alliance to make up Harku municipality government

10:32

Health Board: 525 hospitalized patients, 2,025 new cases, 6 deaths

10:18

EDF ready to aid hospitals with equipment and personnel in battling covid

09:57

Gallery: Tallinn testing out trolleybus capable of driving without poles Updated

09:50

President Karis: Strengthening connections with Finland important

09:30

Watch LIVE: European Remembrance Symposium in Tallinn Updated

09:22

Party ratings: Isamaa closing gap on SDE

08:51

Prime minister: Cinemas seem insignificant during hospital wartime

26.10

European Commission mobility chief: No need for fully state-owned airline

26.10

Former entrepreneurship minister stepping down as gambling firm CEO

26.10

Olympic Casino reports 2020 losses of over €78 million

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

26.10

Health minister: Government to continue discussing restrictions

09:57

Gallery: Tallinn testing out trolleybus capable of driving without poles Updated

26.10

PM: Covid 'Freedom fighters' the reason society remaining closed Updated

10:32

Health Board: 525 hospitalized patients, 2,025 new cases, 6 deaths

26.10

Health Board: 513 hospitalized patients, 1,190 new cases, 8 deaths Updated

08:51

Prime minister: Cinemas seem insignificant during hospital wartime

26.10

Religious war a la Estonia

25.10

New coronavirus mask, certificate restrictions enter into force

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: