Entertainment venues must close by 11 p.m., government announces

Entertainment events must end no later than 11 p.m. under a new round of coronavirus restrictions the government announced Thursday. Schoolchildren over the age of 12 will have to present coronavirus certification to attend public events, while mask-wearing is being made mandatory at events which conduct coronavirus certification checks, even for individuals who have been vaccinated.

Staff performing certification checks will also be required to verify individuals' IDs more thoroughly than they have been, under the new regulations.

Public events and entertainment events in the government's understanding cover a broad range of activities, which are set out here, though they would include restaurants, bars, cafes, nightclubs, casinos etc.

Mask-wearing mandatory for all at public events

Speaking at the regular government press conference Thursday, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said of the tightened-up mask-wearing rule that: "I know it's uncomfortable and many people don't like it, but this has been a major plea from healthcare professionals; the virus spreads less when masks are worn."

From Monday, children aged 12+ have to present covid certification to attend entertainment events

From Monday, when schools return from the half-term break, young people aged 12 and over must present a coronavirus certificate at the same events which conduct coronavirus checks on adults, with the exception that negative test results are also permissible.

The rationale for this exception – at the start of this week, proof of negative test results ceased to be a valid form of certification for adults to use when entering public events – Kallas said, is that younger people have not been getting vaccinated for as long as adults.

The test must be performed either at medical center or an approved pharmacy, which can issue certification.

Kallas reiterated on Thursday earlier statements that curbing the movement of unvaccinated people is needed to slow down the viral spread.

"Unvaccinated people make up the largest share of [hospital treatment], more than 90 percent of third-party Covid people are unvaccinated. This makes it necessary to restrict the movement of these people so that they do not get sick and go to hospital," Kallas said at Thursday's press conference.

Entertainment events must end at 11 p.m.

The 11 p.m. closing time for entertainment events is in response to greater risk of coronavirus spread when alcohol is involved, the government says.

Vaccine certification checkers must verify IDs

In an effort to crack down on certification fraud, from now on, the government says, staff at events or businesses conducting vaccine certification checks will be required to check IDs as well, to ensure that the documentation presented belongs to the person presenting it.

Education minister: PCR testing to be rolled-out in schools Monday

Also appearing at Thursday's press conference, education minister Liina Kersna (Reform) said that close to 50 percent of 12-15-year-olds have been vaccinated with at least one dose, though 16-18-year-olds have the highest number of infections.

Kersna had already said that rapid testing in schools would be introduced, for instance for unvaccinated teachers and students, and for close contacts; this is to be rolled out Monday, with the return from the holiday.

She said: "I apologize in advance; it will certainly be confusing at the beginning of the testing period. We ask anyonw who has any questions to call the Ministry of Education and Research, and we will try to answer as best we can."

Those school children and teaching staff identified as close contacts will have to take a PCR test as soon as possible, and quarantine at home while awaiting the results, Kersna said – a time-span of a minimum of two days.

In the case of an entire class under age 12 having to quarantine, the school must provide remote learning, she added.

Other than that, no return to remote learning is being implemented – a statement Kersna had made Wednesday evening, while the half-term holiday will not be extended a week, again a move which had been proposed and discussed at cabinet level.

