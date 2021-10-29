Statistics: Retail trade turnover up nearly 20 percent on year to September

Retail turnover in Estonia rose on year by 17 percent at constant prices to September, state agency Statistics Estonia says. The overall retail trade turnover for September 2021 stood at €791 million.

Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said of the data that: "The increased turnover in September was influenced the most by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover grew by 28 percent compared with September 2020."

Year-on-year growth in turnover had stood at 9 percent in August but accelerated in September, she added.

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises and its trend. Source: Statistics Estonia

Online and mail order stores saw the largest growth, at 49 percent, among stores selling manufactured goods, while stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials also saw a higher-than-average growth rate, at 35 percent.

Turnover in grocery stores rose by 6 percent on year to September, and 7 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel.

Between August and September this year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises rose by 3 percent, or by 6 percent according to seasonally and working-day adjusted data.

January to September 2021 saw retail trade enterprises' turnover rise by 11 percent on year.

