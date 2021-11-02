October 2021 warmer, sunnier, drier than average

October's weather was significantly warmer and slightly drier than average, the state weather service (Riigi ilmateenistus) says.

The average air temperature for the month stood at 8.5C, 1.8C higher than average, while the temperature range was nearly 22 degrees between high and low.

A monthly high of 17.4C was registered on October 6 in the northern coastal town of Kunda, while the lowest temperature, at -4.5C, was posted on October. 20 in the northeastern county town of Johvi.

October was also sunnier than average, with 108.2 hours of sunshine - 127 percent of the norm.

The average rainfall in Estonia for the month was also better than usual at 63mm, 87 percent of the average. The maximum daily precipitation was measured at 36mm, in Heltermaa, Lääne County.

