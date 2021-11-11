WATCH LIVE: ERR and Tallinn University press freedoms conference

ERR News is live-streaming a media freedoms conference on Thursday, organized by Tallinn University (TLÜ), public broadcaster ERR and the Baltic Centre for Media Excellence, and featuring leading experts speaking on a range of topics and challenges, facing private sector media and public broadcasters alike.

Entitled "Defending Media Freedom. What Freedom?", The live-stream starts at 9.00 a.m. Estonian time, and will feature simultaneous translation into English with those sections presented in Estonian.

The conference moderator is Andres Jõesaar, Associate Professor at TLÜ.

Speakers and contributors include Janette Ballard, Founder of Be Smart Cookie, UK; Adam Baxter, Ofcom Director for Broadcast Standards, Licensing and Online Content (UK); Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, Director General, LRT, (Lithuania), Board Member of EBU Media and Accountability; Una Klapkalne, Chairman of the Board, Latvian Radio; Tim Pauwels, ombudsman, VRT, Belgium; Erik Roose, ERR Board Chair; Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Ekspress Grupp (Estonia) Board Chair; Birgit Vilgats, Director, Baltic Film, Media and Arts School, Tallinn University and Stephen J.A. Ward, Media Ethicist, Distinguished Lecturer of Ethics, The University of British Columbia, Canada.

The event also includes a panel discussion on public sector broadcasting for minorities, while Q&A sessions will follow some of the presentations and can be accessed online at Slido.com, passcode: media2021.

The full conference program is here.

Event supporters include the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Iceland Liechtenstein Norway grants, and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

Click on the link above to watch, or visit the live-link Youtube channel here.

ERR has been holding the press freedoms conference since 2003.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

