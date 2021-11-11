Embassy live-streaming Remembrance Day service Thursday morning

2020's Remembrance Day service in progress, at the EDF Cemetery in Tallinn.
2020's Remembrance Day service in progress, at the EDF Cemetery in Tallinn. Source: British Embassy in Tallinn/Social Media
Those unable to attend the annual Remembrance Day service held at the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Cemetery in Tallinn will be able to watch live from the British Embassy's social media page.

At 11.00 a.m. on November 11 1918, the guns fell silent on the Western Front, hailing the armistice which effectively spelled the end of World War One, but the day commemorates the fallen of all nationalities in all subsequent conflicts.

The British Ambassador will be in attendance, while the service takes place at the site of British war graves of those who fell fighting on the Estonian side in the 1918-1920 Estonian War of Independence.

Britain sent a Royal Navy squadron, as well as personnel and materiel in support of Estonia and Latvia during their independence wars and in the wider context of the Russian Civil War.

Thursday's service can be viewed live via the British Embassy's social media page by clicking the link above.

--

