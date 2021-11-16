Black Nights Film Festival Shorts program starts

The Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) is starting its shorts program on Tuesday. This is the fifth time PÖFF has held a shorts component, which this year screens over 370 short films and animations in the overall program.

PÖFF Shorts, which hosted two foreign visitors last year, is also making records with 212 film visitors, 80 of whom to join virtually. There are 43 world premiers and 16 international premiers in the shorts program.

"More and more films are submitted to the Shorts every year and we're so glad to share them with the local audience. Due to the restrictions, we will return to the online cinema so that all people interested could take part," the head of PÖFF Shorts Grete Nellis said.

The festival with the U.S. and Europe's Film Academy qualification consists of three competition programs where 40-minute-long shorts films, documentaries and animations are showcased.

The competition program has three international juries with nine members: Short film expert at the Venice Film Festival Carla Vulpiani (Italy), animator and rector of Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design (MOME)Joszef Fülöp (Hungary), producer Tiina Savi (Estonia), film critic and historian Hossein Eidizadeh (Iran), animation director Helen Unt (Estonia), the editor-in-chief of cultural newspaper Müürileht Aleksander Tsapov (Estonia) and the directors Sushma Khadepaun (India) and Paul Mas (France) awarded at the previous PÖFF Shorts.

The winners of the competition programs will be announced at the PÖFF Short awards ceremony on November 20.

The short works will reach the PÖFF online cinemas from November 22.

The international short film and animation festival PÖFF Shorts will take place on November 16-24 in Tallinn and Tartu cinemas and from November 22 in PÖFF online cinema.

The main festival started November 12 and runs to November 28.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!