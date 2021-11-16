Kalev Cramo trounced at home in VTB league encounter with Perm

BC Kalev / Cramo players.
BC Kalev / Cramo players. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo lost its VTB United League clash 53:80 at home to Russian side Parma-Parimatch Perm Monday.

The VTB league brings together top teams, primarily from Russia and Belarus.

The hosts took an early 12:5 lead, but Perm pulled ahead by the end of the quarter, finishing 22:16.

In the second quarter, Kalev Cramo fell apart and only picked up two points to the visitors 18 in the first eight minutes, with Perm finished the quarter 45:24.

The disparity dose further still, at one point over 30 points separated the two sides in the third quarter, with Perm finishing 80:53 up.

Point guard Jequan Lewis was highest-scorer for Kalev Cramo with 16 points, and also pulled off five productive passes, while power forward Rauno Nurger scored 13

Kalev is currently ninth in the league (out of 13) after two wins and five losses.

In addition to the VTB league, and the domestic Meistriliiga, which the team has won 11 times, Kalev Crao plays in the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League and, for the first time ever this season, the European Champions League.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Estonia and Brexit

