Government calls 1,684 reservists to training exercise Okas 2021

The government has called up 1,684 reservists to a week-long training exercise, Okas 2021. It will include the construction of a "temporary border fence".

On the proposal of the Commander of Estonian Defence Forces Martin Herem, 1636 reservists from mainly engineer units are called to the readiness exercise for the period of November 17-25.

Reservists whose units are involved in the exercise are required to immediately come to a meeting point outlined in the call-up. Reservists can check whether they are included in the additional training from the register of conscripts here.

The aim of the Okas (which means "pine needle") is to check combat readiness in relation to the national defense chain of command, from the decision-making of the government to the gathering of reservists in the rapid reaction structure.

Co-operation with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will be practiced.

Additionally, the reserve engineers will also construct temporary border fences in the border areas that have previously been used by organized crime to facilitate illegal migration.

The training of additional training is of a rehearsal nature and there is no immediate security threat to Estonia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) said the task of the Defense Forces is to ensure that the state is ready for all situations.

"The national defense model based on the Estonian reserve army has proven its vitality and effectiveness as a deterrent," he said. "Security does not come by itself, therefore Estonia must conduct regular exercises in peacetime to maintain and increase the rapid response capability of the reserve structure."

The EDF regularly calls-up reservists with a 120-day notice period to larger and smaller exercises such as Siil and Kevadtorm.

The exercise is being held against the backdrop of the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border. There have been discussions in recent days about how Estonia could defend itself if migrants were to try and cross the border from Russia. It was said this would involve the construction of a temporary border fence.

Latvia is also holding military drills on its border with Belarus, public broadcaster LSM reported this week.

