Vivian Loonela to be new head of European Commission representation

Vivian Loonela has been appointed head of the representation of the European Commission in Estonia, replacing Keit Kasemets, whose term ends soon.

Loonela said that: "By acting together, European states are stronger and this is what I want to highlight in my new position, be it with regard to the situation on our borders, the coronavirus crisis or the economy,"

"EU membership is beneficial to the Estonian economy as well as to security more broadly," she added.

Loonela had until been working as European Commission coordinating spokesperson for the European Green Deal, while she has worked at the commission for over 16 years in total, BNS reports.

She also worked in former European Commission vice president and now MEP Andrus Ansip's (Reform) offce, heading up its cybersecurity efforts, and has worked as a diplomat at Estonia's permanent representation to NATO.

Keit Kasemets' term ends on January 15 and Loonela's starts the very next day.

