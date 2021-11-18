Gallery: Edith Karlson's sculpture 'Good Old Times' unveiled in Noblessner

On Wednesday evening, a sculpture called "Vanad head ajad" ("Good Old Times") by Edith Karlson was unveiled on Noblessner square in Tallinn.

"Vanad head ajad" is the largest aluminum sculpture placed in Baltic public space to date. It is also one of the few large-scale works of art to be created on private sector initiative after the restoration of independence in 1991.

The sculptor of "Vanad head ajad" is Edith Karlson, the producer is Olga Temnikova (Temnikova & Kasela gallery). Tormis Disain was behind the implementation.

