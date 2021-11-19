Emor survey shows Eesti 200 gaining support

Support of the Reform Party, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 have equalized, new data from polling company Kantar Emor shows.

In the latest November survey, the Reform Party was supported by 20 percent, EKRE by 20 percent and Eesti 200 by 19 percent of respondents.

In October, the percentages were correspondingly 23, 21 and 16.

The Center Party is in fourth place with 16 percent, which is 2 percent less than in October.

The support for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) rose to 12 percent from 10 percent in October and support for the Isamaa Party from 8 to 10 percent.

The Estonian Greens were supported by 3 percent and the Estonian Party for the Future (TULE) by 1 percent.

Kantar Emor conducted the survey during November 11-17 and 1,045 citizens aged 18-84 participated in the survey.

The survey mirrors the result of other polling companies' latest surveys, support of the Reform and Center parties decreased and Eesti 200, SDE and Isamaa gained popularity.

--

