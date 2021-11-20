Court approves custody for Riigikogu, ISS buildings attack suspect

A court has approved the remanding in custody of a 38-year-old man charged with a molotov cocktail-style attack on the Riigikogu and the headquarters of the Internal Security Service (ISS) earlier this week.

In line with standard procedure, the prosecutor's office requested custody, which a Tallinn court then approved.

The man, who for legal reasons cannot be named at this stage, was initially detained by a Police and Border Guard (PPA) patrol shortly after the attack, early on Wednesday, and was allegedly under the influence of drugs during the incidents, though acted in a targeted and deliberate manner.

The ISS, one of the targets of the attack, said without being detained there is a clear and present risk that the individual would commit other criminal offenses.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the individual allegedly threw bottles containing a flammable liquid first at the Riigikogu building on Toompea, and then at the ISS building, around half a kilometer away. The flammable liquid had been ignited.

Staff present at both buildings were able to extinguish the ensuing blazes and no significant damage was caused, nor was anyone injured; a window in the Riigikogu building requires replacement, however, BNS reports.

