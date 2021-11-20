Court approves custody for Riigikogu, ISS buildings attack suspect

Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu in Tallinn and the scene of one of last Wednesday's attacks.
Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu in Tallinn and the scene of one of last Wednesday's attacks. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A court has approved the remanding in custody of a 38-year-old man charged with a molotov cocktail-style attack on the Riigikogu and the headquarters of the Internal Security Service (ISS) earlier this week.

In line with standard procedure, the prosecutor's office requested custody, which a Tallinn court then approved.

The man, who for legal reasons cannot be named at this stage, was initially detained by a Police and Border Guard (PPA) patrol shortly after the attack, early on Wednesday, and was allegedly under the influence of drugs during the incidents, though acted in a targeted and deliberate manner.

The ISS, one of the targets of the attack, said without being detained there is a clear and present risk that the individual would commit other criminal offenses.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the individual allegedly threw bottles containing a flammable liquid first at the Riigikogu building on Toompea, and then at the ISS building, around half a kilometer away. The flammable liquid had been ignited.

Staff present at both buildings were able to extinguish the ensuing blazes and no significant damage was caused, nor was anyone injured; a window in the Riigikogu building requires replacement, however, BNS reports.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

