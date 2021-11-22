Tallinn opens first ice skating rinks

Winter is not far away and last week Tallinn opened its first ice skating rinks. There will be several rinks across the capital this year.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) tested out the rink in Tallinn's Old Town.

Fred Randver, chairman of the board of Hk Hall, said the ice is often worst on the first day but gets better with use. He said it will be better next week.

Skater Laura Maria said the ice was good but it cannot be compared to an indoor rink. "It's still much better in the hall, but this is the real thing," she said.

Skater Marleen had a different opnion. "It's kind of better today because it's cold, [but] it's harder to skate, it's snowing, it's very difficult to skate," she told AK

Ice rinks were opened on Saturday in Old Town and Mustamäe. There will be others in Nõmme, Pirita and Lasnamäe.

