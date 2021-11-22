Tallinn opens first ice skating rinks

News
The ice rink in Tallinn's Old Town.
The ice rink in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Rene Suurkaev / ERR
News

Winter is not far away and last week Tallinn opened its first ice skating rinks. There will be several rinks across the capital this year.

ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) tested out the rink in Tallinn's Old Town.

Fred Randver, chairman of the board of Hk Hall, said the ice is often worst on the first day but gets better with use. He said it will be better next week.

Skater Laura Maria said the ice was good but it cannot be compared to an indoor rink. "It's still much better in the hall, but this is the real thing," she said.

Skater Marleen had a different opnion. "It's kind of better today because it's cold, [but] it's harder to skate, it's snowing, it's very difficult to skate," she told AK

Ice rinks were opened on Saturday in Old Town and Mustamäe. There will be others in Nõmme, Pirita and Lasnamäe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Gallery: First snow falls in Haapsalu

17:27

Bill banning tattoos for minors reaches Riigikogu

17:01

Hepsor IPO oversubscribed nearly ninefold

16:29

Flights to strictly restricted Austria still available from Tallinn

16:03

Riigikogu replacement for Ossinovski not yet found

15:35

Seven Reform Party MPs opting out of distributing 'roof money'

15:11

Gallery: Estonian president visits Okas 2021 snap exercise

15:07

Liimets: New EU sanctions on Belarus should take effect at end of November

14:59

Decreased sense of danger has led to fewer first vaccine doses

14:26

Gallery: Winter wonderland at Valaste Waterfall

14:06

SDE chair: Social Democrats more present in local governments than expected

14:02

Foreign minister: Estonia wants to hold OSCE chairpersonship

13:39

Additional pandemic expenses increases health care providers revenue

13:16

Estonian prime minister to meet with Emmanuel Macron in Paris

12:43

Gallery: PÖFF Shorts winning works announced

12:16

Independence Day parade, president's reception held in Tallinn in 2022

11:50

Reform Party members see different solutions to internal tensions

11:26

Road speed limits reduced to winter levels

10:44

Health Board: 445 hospitalized covid patients, 403 new cases, 11 deaths

10:24

Survey: Majority following mask-wearing rules

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

19.11

Tallinn cafe amasses Covid rules non-compliance fines totaling €9,500

20.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 22

21.11

Polish PM in Estonia: We are facing a new form of war

10:44

Health Board: 445 hospitalized covid patients, 403 new cases, 11 deaths

08:57

Construction of Estonian border delayed by several governments

21.11

Coronavirus patients number 431 in hospitals

21.11

Prime minister: Border barricade sends the signal we are guarding EU border

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: