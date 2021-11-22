Survey: Majority following mask-wearing rules

Almost 90 percent of people are following the government's guidance to wear masks in public, a new survey shows. Meanwhile, people's sense of danger has dropped.

In a survey commissioned by the Government Office and Turu-uuringute AS, 89 percent confirmed they wear a mask. The number of people saying they follow all restrictions was lower at 65 percent.

Vaike Vainu, head of research at Turu-uuringute AS, said: "Residents' sense of danger is in line with the virus spread situation and people are following the instructions needed to maintain their health. However, compared to the peak of the second wave, when vaccination was not yet widely available, it can be seen that the desire to comply with control measures has fallen."

The number of people who said they were following all guidelines was 65 percent in both October and November. The highest rate this year was 80 percent in March during the spring peak.

In the most recent survey, the most commonly followed rules were wearing masks (89 percent) and washing hands (81 percent). Six percent of respondents said they did not follow any rules.

The number of people who believe the situation is critical has dropped from 72 percent at the end of October to 62 percent.

The share of people who think there has been an overreaction to the virus stayed almost the same and was 11 percent compared to 13 percent in mid-October. This belief is much higher among those polled who were unvaccinated, rising to 48 percent.

The number of people who wanted tighter restrictions fell from 55 percent in October to 48 percent in November. Eighteen percent want all restrictions eased.

In total, 83 percent of respondents expressed a positive attitude towards coronavirus vaccination and 78 percent of respondents are vaccinated. Fifteen percent of respondents were against getting vaccinated.

The survey was conducted by Turu-uuringute AS from November 10 to 15.

--

