Estonian prime minister to meet with Emmanuel Macron in Paris

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (November 24).

The pair will discuss bilateral cooperation and common interests in international organizations. There will be a focus on security in the Sahel, cooperation in NATO and cyber defense.

The forthcoming French Presidency of the European Union and digital and green policy will also be discussed.

Kallas said France and Estonia are very good partners and allies in the European Union and NATO. 

"We have close cooperation and a relationship of trust with France and we share a common desire to shape the future of Europe. We're also jointly ensuring security in our region and beyond it," she said.

Kallas will also hold meetings with companies interested in working with Estonia at MEDEF (Mouvement des Entreprises de France).

The Prime Minister will return to Estonia on November 24.  

--

Editor: Helen Wright

