Weather service issues icy road warning across Estonia

There will be a risk of glazed ice on roads across Estonia on Monday and Tuesday, the Estonian Weather Service has said. The agency has issued a level one warning.

The service said on Monday evening, there will be dense sleet in the early hours of Tuesday (November 23) which will move from the islands to the mainland bringing snow with it.

There will be a risk of glazed ice across the country as the temperature will drop below 0°C degrees.

Traffic conditions will also be "exacerbated by limited visibility" in heavy snow and sleet.

Strong winds are also expected in the west with gusts expected to be 15-18 m/s and 20 m/w on the islands.

You can check the forecast by region on the agency's website.

A level one warning is the lowest on the agency's three-point scale.

There will be a risk of ice on roads across Estonia on November 22-23, 2021. Source: Weather Service.

