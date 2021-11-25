Health Board: 333 hospitalized patients, 619 new cases, 10 deaths

On Thursday, 333 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospital, the Health Board said. There were 619 new cases and 10 deaths.

Of those in hospital, 281 have severe cases of COVID-19 and 210 patients have not been vaccinated. This is 74.7 percent. Twenty-seven new cases were opened overnight.

Estonia's number of hospitalized patients has dropped quickly over the last two weeks from over 650 to below 350.

During the last day, 10 people infected with coronavirus aged between 72 and 92 passed away.

In total, 5,627 tests were analyzed and 619 were positive. This is a positive share of 11 percent. Of these, 400 people were not vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 780.98 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were 6,448 vaccinations administered yesterday and 787 were first doses. Estonia's vaccination rate is 58.9 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!