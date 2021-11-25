President Karis to introduce Saturday's Global Forum of Estonians Abroad

Culture
World globe (picture is illustrative).
World globe (picture is illustrative). Source: Photo by Amy Humphries on Unsplash
Culture

This Saturday afternoon sees a Global Forum of Estonians Abroad, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conducted virtually, via live-link, and will bring together Estonians worldwide, starting at 4 p.m. Estonian time.

President of Estonia Alar Karis is to issue the keynote welcome to Estonians across the globe, later linking-up with some of them, including those living in the U.S., Sweden and the Czech Republic, between the discussion topics.

The forum will have simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian, and can be viewed live by clicking the video link above, starting from 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, Estonian time.

Estonian House (Eesti Maja) in Stockholm. Source: ERR

The forum's discussion topics will include the life of expat communities and the results of a diaspora survey, and the Estonian state's relationship with Estonians living abroad.

Moderated by noted journalist and commentator Tarmo Jüristo, the virtual forum will also see musical entertainment provided by London-born Kymbali Williams, who has Estonian heritage and whose love for Estonia prompted her to move and work in Estonia. Noted conductor Kristjan Järvi will also take part.

Tarmo Jüristo Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

The virtual forum's agenda is as follows (local Estonian time):

16.00: Opens

16.03: Greeting from the Estonian House in Stockholm, Sweden.

16.06: President Alar Karis' welcome.

16.15: Discussions.

16.45: Musical interlude with Kristjan Järvi and Kymbali Williams.

16.50: Discussions.

17.30: Up-sum with Tarmo Jüristo.

17.35: Musical outro with Kristjan Järvi and Kymbali Williams.

17.45: Ends.

The event link is here, and can be watched on the day from 4 p.m. on the Saturday, by clicking the video link above, or the youtube link here.

The foreign ministry has held similar virtual forums in the past.

This week's Global Estonians Report is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

25.11

State expecting faster driving times from Elron compared with shuttle buses

25.11

President Karis to introduce Saturday's Global Forum of Estonians Abroad

25.11

Kallas on removal of roadside toilets: Such foolishness must be stopped

25.11

PPA orders Brazilian woman sex worker to leave country

25.11

Raul Kudre returned as Mayor of Setomaa

25.11

Police, navy vessels to be merged into one fleet Updated

25.11

Government to allow more people to see Estonia-Israel qualification game

25.11

Culture minister: New performing arts act helps sector operate

25.11

State to launch record-breaking renewable energy procurement

25.11

Land Board publishes new orthophotos of Estonia

25.11

Lidl recruiting employees in front of other retail stores

25.11

Züleyxa Izmailova will not continue as Estonian Greens chair

25.11

Former government minister Peeter Olesk dies

25.11

€12.6 million allocated for creation of oxygen treatment wards

25.11

Average housing loan exceeds €100,000 for first time

25.11

Supreme Court Judge: Government Covid orders should be less wide-ranging

25.11

Soaring paper prices latest issue to blight print media market

25.11

Resigned minister made felling volume decision without industry proposals

25.11

Supreme Court: No grounds to halt EDF vaccination program

25.11

New coronavirus drugs expected to arrive in Estonia in January

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: