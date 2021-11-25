President Karis to introduce Saturday's Global Forum of Estonians Abroad

This Saturday afternoon sees a Global Forum of Estonians Abroad, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conducted virtually, via live-link, and will bring together Estonians worldwide, starting at 4 p.m. Estonian time.

President of Estonia Alar Karis is to issue the keynote welcome to Estonians across the globe, later linking-up with some of them, including those living in the U.S., Sweden and the Czech Republic, between the discussion topics.

The forum will have simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian, and can be viewed live by clicking the video link above, starting from 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, Estonian time.

Estonian House (Eesti Maja) in Stockholm. Source: ERR

The forum's discussion topics will include the life of expat communities and the results of a diaspora survey, and the Estonian state's relationship with Estonians living abroad.

Moderated by noted journalist and commentator Tarmo Jüristo, the virtual forum will also see musical entertainment provided by London-born Kymbali Williams, who has Estonian heritage and whose love for Estonia prompted her to move and work in Estonia. Noted conductor Kristjan Järvi will also take part.

Tarmo Jüristo Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

The virtual forum's agenda is as follows (local Estonian time):

16.00: Opens 16.03: Greeting from the Estonian House in Stockholm, Sweden. 16.06: President Alar Karis' welcome. 16.15: Discussions. 16.45: Musical interlude with Kristjan Järvi and Kymbali Williams. 16.50: Discussions. 17.30: Up-sum with Tarmo Jüristo. 17.35: Musical outro with Kristjan Järvi and Kymbali Williams. 17.45: Ends.

The event link is here, and can be watched on the day from 4 p.m. on the Saturday, by clicking the video link above, or the youtube link here.

The foreign ministry has held similar virtual forums in the past.

This week's Global Estonians Report is here.

