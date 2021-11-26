Remains of three Red Army soldiers sent to Russia from Narva

The remains of Red Army soldiers found in Narva.
The remains of Red Army soldiers found in Narva. Source: ETV
The remains of three Red Army soldiers killed in World War II were sent to Russia from Estonia this week. Every year, the remains of hundreds of fallen soldiers are found close to Narva, Estonia's most eastern city.

ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Thursday that efforts are underway to identify the names of the victims so their remains can be handed over to relatives.

The remains of two soldiers sent to Russia on Thursday will initially be buried in the Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery in St Petersburg.

The Consulate General of Russia in Narva said approximately a dozen Red Army soldiers have been returned to Russia this year. Their identities are usually identified by their medals but finding relatives is harder.

Daniil Galitski, a member of the board of Narva Kant Foundation, told AK: "The Russians will continue to search for relatives, and if relatives are found, it will be possible to reopen the grave and send the remains to their place of origin."

Galitski said many soldiers' remains are found every year in the region as it was an area of intense fighting during the war.

Editor: Helen Wright

